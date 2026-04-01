Apple TV released the trailer for Star City, a For All Mankind spinoff. The series presents an alternate history of the space race from the Soviet perspective, depicting their success in landing the first man on the moon. Rhys Ifans stars.

About the Series

Apple TV has dropped the official trailer for Star City, a space race drama spinoff of For All Mankind. From creators Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert and Ronald D. Moore, Star City tells the alternative history of the space race from the Soviet Union's perspective.

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According to the logline of the series, Star City is a propulsive paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race - when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humankind forward. Apple TV shared the trailer on its Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

Cast and Crew

Rhys Ifans stars along with Anna Maxwell Martin, Agnes O'Casey, Alice Englert, Solly McLeod, Adam Nagaitis, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Josef Davies and Priya Kansara. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as Andrew Chambliss and Steve Oster. Star City is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television.

Release Date

The eight-episode series premieres globally with two episodes on Friday, May 29, followed by one new episode every Friday through July 10. (ANI)