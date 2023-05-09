SRK video goes viral saying India is secular country, reminder during current The Kerala Story controversy

At Pathan's successful event, Shah Rukh Khan referred to himself, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham as Amar, Akbar, and Anthony of the movie. And said that it speaks of India's authentic culture and what the film industry is about. King Khan's comment went viral on the internet.

Now another video of Khan from India Today Conclave is going viral again, where he was asked how it would be supposed he was Shekhar Krishna. The cheeky SRK promptly interrupted and corrected his entire initials, saying, "It's Shekhar Radha Krishna." The whole crowd broke into applause for his comment. The journalist asked, "How do you perceive people would react if you were a Hindu? How would you see their reaction to you?"

SRK answered the question by saying, "I don't think there would be any difference. And that was the point I was trying to make. I have never been made aware through my profession or otherwise about my religion in this wonderful country. I find it strange when I hear it also, and I think artists have this tendency to transcend. And that is what I meant, you know… art and artists do have this little tendency that you don't consider who is from which community, what sect. You like it, or you don't like it."

Shah Rukh has always thanked God for giving him what he considers he ever dreamed of. And his comeback film Pathaan shows how much the beloved star was missed. He very wittily adapts from Shakespeare and says in the interview, "I would still smell as sweet whatever name you call me by!"

In light of the current situation, where India has been divided again due to one film, The Kerala Story, being banned in certain places like West Bengal due to its religious content, SRK's hope seems bleak. The Kerala Story's plot revolves around three Hindu girls forced into conversion by the Islamic militant group ISIS. While there are praises of the movie, calling it courageous, some sections question the facts. SRK's words come as a reminder to Indians in the current scenario that this country is secular, and one should never indulge in any hatred and celebrate the cinema for cinema.