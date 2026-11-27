Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reunite for the vibrant track 'Daddy Cool (King Version)' from the upcoming movie 'King', featuring music by Sachin-Jigar. The film is scheduled for a worldwide cinematic release on December 24, 2026.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Bollywood's very own King Khan and Bebo are finally back with their much-awaited reunion, dropping their song 'Daddy Cool' from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King'. With its infectious beats, catchy rhythm, and unmissable retro groove, ‘Daddy Cool (King Version)’ gives a fresh Bollywood spin to the global hit ‘Daddy Cool', as SRK and Kareena Kapoor Khan take over the dance floor in a peppy number. Shah Rukh Khan brings his signature charm and classic Bollywood flamboyance to the track, while Kareena Kapoor Khan complements him with her stylish and timeless screen presence, rekindling their iconic on-screen chemistry. Captioning his post, the superstar wrote, "Back with Bebo... song Old School...but still Cool!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Imbibing the essence of the global hit number ‘Daddy Cool’ performed by Boney M., written by Frank Farian and George Reyam, ‘Daddy Cool (King version)’ is composed by Sachin- Jigar. Singers Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao lend their voices to make this version even more peppy and vibrant. The song was unveiled at Meta’s flagship event - House of Instagram 2026.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the film’s romantic track ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’, featuring an electrifying chemistry between SRK and Deepika Padukone. The song was released on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan’s 61st birthday. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, while its English rap has been written by Ed Sheeran. Sachin-Jigar have composed the track, with lyrics penned by Kumaar.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'KING' is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures and is set to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026. With anticipation building for the film, fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer launch. (ANI)