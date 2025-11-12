A South Korean appeals court has cleared 'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su of sexual misconduct charges, overturning a previous conviction. The court cited a lack of definitive evidence and the need to protect the rights of the accused.

A South Korean appeals court has overturned the sexual misconduct conviction of Squid Game actor O Yeong-su. According to Deadline, citing a Korean news agency, the Suwon District Court cleared the 81-year-old actor of charges that he hugged and kissed a woman against her will during a regional play tour in 2017. O had been charged in 2022.

Court Cites Doubts in Reversal

The court said there was suspicion that O may have harassed the woman, but added that her memory of the incident could have been affected over time. The judges also stated that when doubts exist, it is important to protect the rights of the accused. The court noted that the woman had received counselling for sexual violence about six months after the incident and that O had apologised to her at her request.

Previous Conviction and Actor's Stance

Earlier, the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court had sentenced O to eight months in prison, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to attend a 40-hour sexual offender treatment program. According to Deadline, the 'Squid Game' actor had earlier said that he held the woman's hand to guide her around a lake during his first conviction last year. "I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn't make a fuss about it, but that doesn't mean I admit the charges," he said.

International Acclaim for 'Squid Game' Role

O Yeong-su gained worldwide fame for his role as Oh Il-nam, or "Player 001," in Squid Game. He, in fact, won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor, making him the first Korean actor to receive the honor. He also earned an Emmy nomination for his performance.