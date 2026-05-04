Spike Lee defends the 'Michael' biopic, stating criticism over omitted abuse allegations is unfair as the film's timeline ends in 1988, before they surfaced. The article also notes a legal clause forced the omission and highlights the film's success.

Filmmaker Spike Lee has come out in strong support of the 'Michael' biopic, addressing criticism over its decision not to include allegations of child sexual abuse against Michael Jackson. As per Variety, Lee, in a recent interview with CNN, said the criticism fails to consider the film's narrative timeline. The director, who revealed he watched the film "twice" and "loved it," pointed out that the movie concludes in 1988, years before the first allegation surfaced in 1993. "First of all, if you're a movie critic, and you're complaining about the stuff, all this other stuff, but the movie ends at '88," Lee said, adding, "The stuff you're talking about, accusations, happen [later]. So you're critiquing the film on something that you want in, but it doesn't work in the timeline of the film. But people showed up. Worldwide, people showed their love."

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Behind the Omission and Box Office Success

The omission has been a talking point among critics, though reports suggest it was not entirely a creative choice. According to Variety, the film's original third act included Jackson dealing with the fallout from the first allegation. However, the Jackson estate identified a clause in a legal settlement with accuser Jordan Chandler that prohibited any depiction or mention of him in film projects. This forced the filmmakers to significantly revise the ending, shifting focus to Jackson's relationship with his father. Despite the controversy, the film has seen strong audience turnout. As per Variety, 'Michael' opened to USD 97.5 million domestically on April 24 and has since earned USD 183.8 million across North America. Globally, the biopic has grossed USD 423 million within two weekends of release.

Spike Lee on Personal Connection with Michael Jackson

Lee also reflected on his personal connection with the late pop icon. "I miss Mike. I miss Prince. I mean, these are my brothers. I worked with both of them. Both beautiful, beautiful people," he said, referencing his collaborations with Jackson and Prince. Lee previously directed Jackson's 1996 music video 'They Don't Care About Us,' as well as two documentaries on his life and career, 2012's 'Bad 25' and 2016's "Michael Jackson's Journey from Motown to Off the Wall." (ANI)