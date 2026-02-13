Nicolas Cage stars as an ageing private investigator in 'Spider-Noir,' a live-action series set in 1930s New York. Amazon Prime Video has released trailers for the hard-boiled noir show, which premieres on May 27, 2026.

Nicolas Cage Leads a Hard-Boiled Reimagining

Nicolas Cage steps into a rain-soaked 1930s New York as a fallen hero in the first official trailers for 'Spider-Noir,' released by Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming live-action series reimagines the Spider-Man mythos through a hard-boiled noir lens, with Cage leading as an ageing private investigator haunted by his masked past.

The streaming platform unveiled two distinct versions of the trailer -- "Authentic Black & White" and "True-Hue Full Color"-- underscoring the show's stylistic ambition. The series will be available to watch in both formats when it premieres on May 27, 2026, on Prime Video, with an early debut on MGM+ on May 25.

Set entirely in an alternate 1930s universe, Spider-Noir departs from the high-energy superhero spectacle typically associated with the Spider-Verse. Instead, it embraces a brooding, film noir aesthetic. Cage plays Ben Reilly, also known as "The Spider," a once-celebrated masked vigilante now reduced to a down-on-his-luck private investigator. The trailer hints at his internal conflict, punctuated by a dark inversion of the iconic superhero creed, "With no power comes no responsibility."

The footage showcases Cage's Reilly navigating a morally murky New York City. In one sequence, he swings across a rain-lashed skyline clad in a trench coat and fedora. In others, he leaps between moving cars and engages in a brutal bar fight that leaves him "plastered."

Meet the Ensemble Cast

The ensemble cast adds further depth to the period setting. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lamorne Morris plays Robbie Robertson, a driven freelance journalist who takes on high-risk assignments to advance his career. Positioned as a more optimistic foil to Reilly's cynicism, Robertson appears poised to play a key role in the narrative.

Brendan Gleeson reportedly portrays Silvermane, a philosophical and paranoid New York mob boss targeted by multiple assassination attempts.

Li Jun Li appears as Cat Hardy, a nightclub owner and femme fatale inspired by golden-age screen icons. Jack Huston features as Flint Marko, also known as Sandman, Silvermane's granite-tough enforcer.

The cast also includes Karen Rodriguez as Janet, Reilly's efficient secretary and investigative partner.

The trailers tease noir-era reinterpretations of classic villains, including Sandman and a 1930s iteration of Electro, though details remain tightly under wraps.

A Standalone Vision from Spider-Verse Producers

For audiences familiar with Cage's earlier association with the character, the series marks a fresh creative direction. Cage previously voiced Spider-Man Noir in the animated Spider-Verse films. However, this live-action project is a standalone reimagining rather than a direct spin-off.

The series is executive produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the duo behind the animated Spider-Verse films. (ANI)

