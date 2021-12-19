Spider-Man No Way Home: Box-office Day 3 collection rises to ₹79 crore

Spider-man: No Way Home has been directed by John Watts. The movie also features Benedict Cumberbatch and Zendaya. Read to know the entire details of Spider-man: No Way Home day three box-office collection, right here.

Spider-man: No Way Home, which features Tom Holland in the titular superhero movie, has seen a rise in the box office collections on Saturday. The movie has made close to ₹79 crore in three days since the film has released and is expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark.

To talk about the movie, it was on Thursday when the movie opened at ₹32.67 crore and made a collection of ₹20.37 crore earlier on Friday. The movie also saw a rise on Saturday as the collection was in the range of ₹26 crore.

According to a Boxofficeindia.com report No Way Home has seen a good growth on weekend and the collections should be around the 26 crore nett range giving it a three day total of 79 crore nett plus and the highest three day opening weekend in India post the pandemic beating the numbers of Sooryavanshi by around 3 crore nett.

To talk about Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home it is the latest film by the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the third movie from the franchise. Despite theatres working at 50 per cent occupancy, the movie has smashed a lot of records, with its Day 1 box office ranking at no.1 and fifth in the entire world.

According to a report published by the Multiplex Association of India, Spider-Man: No Way Home has recorded the second busiest advance ticket sales in the history of cinema exhibitions. To talk further about Spider-Man: No Way Home, it begins from where the earlier instalment titled Spider-Man: Far From Home had ended. In the 2019 film Spider-Man's identity is revealed. Peter Parker is seen taking the help of Doctor Strange essayed by Benedict Cumberbatch. The Tom Holland and Zendaya film also has Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.


