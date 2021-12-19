  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spider-Man No Way Home: Box-office Day 3 collection rises to ₹79 crore

    Spider-man: No Way Home has been directed by John Watts. The movie also features Benedict Cumberbatch and Zendaya. Read to know the entire details of Spider-man: No Way Home day three box-office collection, right here.  
     

    Spider-Man No Way Home: Box-office Day 3 collection rises to Rs 79 crore SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 10:57 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Spider-man: No Way Home, which features Tom Holland in the titular superhero movie, has seen a rise in the box office collections on Saturday.  The movie has made close to  ₹79 crore in three days since the film has released and is expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark.  

    To talk about the movie, it was on Thursday when the movie opened at ₹32.67 crore and made a collection of ₹20.37 crore earlier on Friday. The movie also saw a rise on Saturday as the collection was in the range of ₹26 crore.   

    According to a  Boxofficeindia.com report No Way Home has seen a good growth on weekend and the collections  should be around the 26 crore nett range giving it a three day total of 79 crore nett plus and the highest three day opening weekend in India post the pandemic beating the numbers of Sooryavanshi by around 3 crore nett.    

    To talk about Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home it is the latest film by the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the third movie from the franchise. Despite theatres working at  50 per cent occupancy, the movie has smashed a lot of records, with its  Day 1 box office ranking at no.1 and fifth in the entire world. Also read: Tom Holland, Zendaya have slammed people on their mentality; read to know why

    According to a report published by the Multiplex Association of India, Spider-Man: No Way Home has recorded the second busiest advance ticket sales in the history of cinema exhibitions. To talk further about Spider-Man: No Way Home, it begins from where the earlier instalment titled Spider-Man: Far From Home had ended. In the 2019 film Spider-Man's identity is revealed. Peter Parker is seen taking the help of Doctor Strange essayed by Benedict Cumberbatch.  The Tom Holland and Zendaya film also has Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Also read: Spider-Man: No Way Home, 7 reasons why should you spend money on Tom Holland, Zendaya's film
     

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2021, 10:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tom Holland expresses gratitude to his Spider-Man: No Way Home stunt doubles, check post SCJ

    Tom Holland expresses gratitude to his Spider-Man: No Way Home stunt doubles, check post

    Wait what Harry Potter gang to return to screen This is what Ron Weasley has to say drb

    Wait, what? Harry Potter gang to return to screen? This is what ‘Ron Weasley’ has to say

    Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan judges as Rakhi Sawant Shamita Shetty battle it out with dance watch drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan judges as Rakhi Sawant, Shamita Shetty battle it out with dance; watch

    Was that US President Joe Biden in Jonas Brothers' video? Watch drb

    Was that US President Joe Biden in Jonas Brothers' video? Watch

    Here is how Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans reacted to her sexy dance number in Pushpa watch drb

    Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans reacted to her sexy dance number in Pushpa; watch

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru 7 members of Karnataka Ranadheera Pade arrested in connection with Shivaji statue vandalism gcw

    Bengaluru: 7 members of Karnataka Ranadheera Pade arrested in connection with Shivaji statue vandalism

    BWF World Championships 2021: Kidambi Srikanth in final against Loh Kean Yew, Lakshya Sen clinches bronze-ayh

    BWF World Championships 2021: Kidambi Srikanth in final against Loh Kean Yew, Lakshya Sen clinches bronze

    Happy birthday Ankita Lokhande: Actress gets a kiss from husband Vicky Jain, on special day

    Happy birthday Ankita Lokhande: Actress gets a kiss from husband Vicky Jain, on special day

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 BJP to launch Jan Vishwas Yatra today gcw

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: BJP to launch 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' today

    Punjab CM Channi condemns sacrilege bid at Golden Temple orders probe to nab conspirators gcw

    Punjab CM Channi condemns 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple, orders probe to nab ‘real conspirators’

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bangal: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2

    Video Icon
    why US cdc recommends pfizer moderna covid-19 vaccine over j&J shot blood clots coronavirus

    Here's why US CDC has recommended Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J shot

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon