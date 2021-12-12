  • Facebook
    Tom Holland, Zendaya have slammed people on their mentality; read to know why

    The Spider-Man: No Way Home actors, Tom Holland and Zendaya have slammed people for their mentality. The actors find people’s opinions on height differences as ‘problematic’.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 12, 2021, 8:51 PM IST
    Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Zendaya, who will be seen in the upcoming ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, have often faced massive trolling for the height difference the two have. The onscreen lovers 'Peter Parker' and 'Mary Jane', Tom Holland and Zendaya are rumoured to be dating in real life as well. And thus, people have often commented on their height difference, further trolling them.

    However, this time around, the rumoured couple – Tom Holland and Zendaya have shut the online trolls. On Friday, the two, along with their co-star Jacob Batalon spoke about social expectations people have regarding height difference calling it “ridiculous”.

    The two have a height difference of mere two inches – Zendaya (5 feet 10 inches) is two inches taller than her rumoured partner Tom Holland (5 feet 8 inches tall). During their appearance at SiriusXM Town Hall, Jessica Shaw, the host, asked them about the height difference visible during a kissing scene between them in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

    Reacting to this, Tom Holland highlighted that the difference is not much and is barely an inch or two. The host shared her feelings as to how she feels people comparing them for their height difference is a misogynistic thing, more like problematic.

    Zendaya also reacted to this, saying that it is absolutely normal (for a woman to be taller than a man) and called it “Screwed up”. She also cited the example of her parents wherein her mother is taller than her father.”

    Tom Holland also recalled the time during his screen tests for Spider-Man when all the girls who gave the test for the roles were taller than him, wondering if the film’s director Jon Watts purposely made that decision. He added that if he is considered to be short in height then maybe Jon Watts wanted to break the stereotype around the height difference.

    Earlier this year, the two were allegedly seen kissing in a car which set the rumours about their relationship. However, the two have not yet officially confirmed anything about their relationship. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is looking for theatrical release on December 16 in India and December 17 in the American theatres.

