Mel B reveals a Spice Girls documentary has been delayed because it requires 'complete honesty,' which not all members are ready for. As the group's 30th anniversary nears, Melanie C has hinted at a potential world tour to celebrate the milestone.

Honesty a Hurdle for Spice Girls Documentary

Singer Mel B has revealed why a documentary on iconic pop group Spice Girls has not materialised yet, saying the project requires complete honesty from all members, according to Deadline. With the group's 30th anniversary approaching, fans have been eagerly awaiting a reunion or special project. However, Mel B shared that while discussions have taken place, challenges remain. "I think we've all been asked and were all thinking about it at some point. But it has to be done in the right way, and it has to be honest - and not everybody wants to be honest," she said in a recent interview, as per the outlet.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The comments come after Mel B previously hinted at a possible reunion on social media, sparking excitement among fans of the chart-topping group.

Anniversary Tour on the Cards?

Fellow member Melanie C also acknowledged the milestone, noting that 30 years have passed since the release of their debut single Wannabe in 1996. She hinted that the group has been discussing ways to mark the occasion, including the possibility of a world tour. "It's 30 years next year since the release of 'Wannabe'. We have to do something special," she said on an Australian radio station. "Obviously, I can't say too much, but we are talking about things. Hopefully, a nice little world tour," as per the outlet.

Hopes for a Full Five-Member Reunion

Meanwhile, Geri Horner expressed hope for a full reunion, emphasising that it would be "more respectful" for all five members to come together as a collective, according to Deadline.

The last time all five members, including Victoria Beckham, performed together was at the London 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony. Subsequent reunions, such as the 2019 tour, took place without Beckham, according to Deadline. (ANI)