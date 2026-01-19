The cast of 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan,' Nakuul Mehta and Danish Sait, discussed the national pride from Chandrayaan-3, calling science a form of patriotism. The series pays tribute to the scientists behind India's historic moon mission.

The star cast of the upcoming series 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan' reflected on the pride and patriotism felt by the Indians during the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, describing science as a powerful form of patriotism that serves both the nation and humanity.

The upcoming series 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan-3' is centred on the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission led by Indian scientists. In an interview with ANI, the lead stars of the series, Nakuul Mehta and Danish Sait, highlighted the contribution of scientists to global welfare, saying that scientific achievements by one's own country create a unique sense of national pride within the citizens, especially among children and students.

'Science is Patriotism': Cast on National Pride

While recalling the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Danish Sait said, "Being Indian, when Chandrayaan 3 happened, I could feel that every Indian felt so proud and so happy that day. You feel very patriotic when scientists do these incredible things, and I feel like science is patriotism. Especially when you work with ISRO. You're doing it for the country and for humanity."

Nakuul Mehta believes that scientific discoveries are not limited to a nation but benefit humanity. He described the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission as a "big proud" moment for the citizens. "I feel that when you achieve or discover something in science, it's not just for your country. It's for the whole of humanity. So, you can't do a better service than that, right? But when you discover something from your country, the feeling of pride is different. So, of course, when we went to the moon for the first time, it was a big moment for all of us," Nakuul Mehta said.

"But when our Chandrayaan went there for the first time, and when India went to the South Pole for the first time, it was even a prouder moment for us. So, when you do something good in science and discover something, I think the feeling of patriotism becomes even stronger. Especially among children, students, and all of us," added Nakuul Mehta.

A Tribute to Unsung Heroes

Shriya Saran called her upcoming series 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan' a tribute to the scientists who make the nation proud. "This mission (Chandrayaan-3) is a matter of pride for the whole of India. But in this story, through this show, we want to tell you that sometimes we forget to celebrate the hardworking scientists behind every mission, their sacrifices, and the dreams they have for the whole of India. They live for it. To bring that story to the people, I think I'm very grateful and really excited," added Shriya Sharan.

About the Series

Inspired by the true events, the series 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan' narrates the story of one of India's greatest scientific comebacks after the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019.

'Space Gen: Chandrayaan' will be released on JioHotstar on January 23, 2026. (ANI)