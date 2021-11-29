  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    '83: South version of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's film to be presented by Kichcha Sudeepa on this date

    Kichcha Sudeepa has teamed up with the makers of Kabir Khan's '83 to make the Kannada version of the film. Read to know about when the film is going to release down South. 

    South version of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's film '83 to be presented by Kichcha Sudeepa on this date
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 11:19 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kichcha Sudeepa has joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to showcase the south version of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's most awaited movie '83. The acclaimed director-producer, screenwriter and television host has had a brilliant career for more than two decades. He is one of the most well-known stars of Indian cinema. He has also got many prestigious awards like Filmfare Awards South, SIIMA Awards, Karnataka State Film Awards, Nandi Awards and has also received International awards in Toronto and Madrid film festivals.

    His famous movies include Nandhi, Eega, Rakta Charitra and Dabangg 3. The films that he makes are always refreshing and loved by the audiences. The director had released a media statement related to '83 and had said that he was happy to present the Kannada version of 83. He also said that '83 was the incredible true story of the greatest victory in 1983 that had made cricket a religion in India. It was a story that needed to be told and he was proud that he could show one of the most awaited films in India and the cricketing world. The south version of the film is all set to release on 24th December 2021.
        
    The director and producer of the film Kabir Khan had said that he was privileged to have Kichcha Sudeepa as the presenter and to have him be a part of promoting the film in the South. He called Kiccha an enormously acclaimed star and said that due to his involvement  '83'will be received well by the local audience with its Kannada version.

    Kabir Khan, Director and Producer, says, “I feel privileged to have Kichcha Sudeepa as the presenter and to have him be a part of promoting our film in the South. With the involvement of this enormously acclaimed star, I am sure, '83' will be received well by the local audience with its Kannada version. Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in '83.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 11:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to trim down wedding invites due to coronavirus variant Omicron? SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to trim down wedding invites due to coronavirus variant Omicron?

    Sara Ali Khan says, 'I am sorry', after her security guard pushes, misbehaves with a pap [VIDEO] SCJ

    Sara Ali Khan says, 'I am sorry', after her security guard pushes, misbehaves with a pap [VIDEO]

    Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry critical [DETAILS INSIDE] SCJ

    Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry critical [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Digangana Suryavanshi drool worthy photos in a red dress make fans go gaga over it drb

    Digangana Suryavanshi’s drool-worthy photos in a red dress, make fans go gaga over it

    Mallika Dua rejects rumours about veteran journalist Vinod Dua's demise drb

    Mallika Dua rejects rumours about veteran journalist Vinod Dua’s demise

    Recent Stories

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to trim down wedding invites due to coronavirus variant Omicron? SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to trim down wedding invites due to coronavirus variant Omicron?

    Sara Ali Khan says, 'I am sorry', after her security guard pushes, misbehaves with a pap [VIDEO] SCJ

    Sara Ali Khan says, 'I am sorry', after her security guard pushes, misbehaves with a pap [VIDEO]

    Jack Dorsey resigns from Twitter after 16 years; Parag Agrawal to be new CEO

    Jack Dorsey resigns from Twitter after 16 years; Parag Agrawal to be new CEO

    Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry critical [DETAILS INSIDE] SCJ

    Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry critical [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Exclusive interview with Union Minister Pratima Bhoumick on Tripura local election win

    Exclusive: 'People of Tripura are 'swabhimanis', they rejected TMC's Khela Hobe'

    Recent Videos

    Omicron covid variant scare in Karnataka Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says government

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says govt

    Video Icon
    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    Video Icon
    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up-dnm

    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon