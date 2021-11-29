'83: South version of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's film to be presented by Kichcha Sudeepa on this date

Kichcha Sudeepa has teamed up with the makers of Kabir Khan's '83 to make the Kannada version of the film. Read to know about when the film is going to release down South.

Kichcha Sudeepa has joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to showcase the south version of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's most awaited movie '83. The acclaimed director-producer, screenwriter and television host has had a brilliant career for more than two decades. He is one of the most well-known stars of Indian cinema. He has also got many prestigious awards like Filmfare Awards South, SIIMA Awards, Karnataka State Film Awards, Nandi Awards and has also received International awards in Toronto and Madrid film festivals.

His famous movies include Nandhi, Eega, Rakta Charitra and Dabangg 3. The films that he makes are always refreshing and loved by the audiences. The director had released a media statement related to '83 and had said that he was happy to present the Kannada version of 83. He also said that '83 was the incredible true story of the greatest victory in 1983 that had made cricket a religion in India. It was a story that needed to be told and he was proud that he could show one of the most awaited films in India and the cricketing world. The south version of the film is all set to release on 24th December 2021.



The director and producer of the film Kabir Khan had said that he was privileged to have Kichcha Sudeepa as the presenter and to have him be a part of promoting the film in the South. He called Kiccha an enormously acclaimed star and said that due to his involvement '83'will be received well by the local audience with its Kannada version.

