Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's '83' much-awaited teaser is out; watch it here

Makers of ‘83' revealed the teaser of Ranveer Singh's film that will take you down the memory lane

After a long, long wait, filmmakers of 83 have released the teaser of the iconic cricket drama. The movie features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film spins around India's historic 1983 World Cup win.

The teaser video opens up in a cricket stadium, with a match getting into a significant turning point. The film trailer will be released on November 30th, while the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 24th during the Christmas holiday.

Besides, Ranveer Singh the film also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiy, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

Ranveer Singh's actress wife Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

The film, 83 is presented by Reliance Entertainment, and Phantom Films. The film 83 is also a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam also in 3d

For this film Tamil star Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present 83 in Tamil and Telugu versions, respectively.

83, will be on the histories the journey of the Indian cricket team as they won their first World Cup in England. It was initially scheduled for a release in April 2020 but was delayed due to Covid-19. There were many news and rumours that the film would release on OTT platform, but the producers held off releasing the sports drama on a streaming platform.

