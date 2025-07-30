On his 52nd birthday, singer Sonu Nigam celebrated with fans in Mumbai, shared his spiritual reflections, announced a 7-city tour, and received court relief in a Kannada remarks case.

Sonu Nigam has turned a year older today. The singer celebrated his birthday with his fans in Mumbai. On the occasion of his birthday, Sonu expressed his wish to spend time alone in the mountains.

While talking to ANI, Sonu also opened up about the importance of spirituality in a person's life. Though content with his present life, the singer expressed his wish to spend "some time alone" in the mountains if possible.

"Spirituality should be there in every person's journey. I don't have any expectations in life. I don't have any plans. I am very happy with what I am living today. If I have to do anything, I would like to spend time alone in the mountains. If I have a healthy life, I would like to spend more time with myself," said Sonu Nigam.

The singer celebrated his birthday with the media and fans on Wednesday.





Sonu Nigam also announced his 7-city music tour 'Satrangi Re' on the occasion of his 52nd birthday. He has also released a single, 'Kahani Meri', a song that blends Hindustani and Carnatic classical influences and was filmed in the breathtaking landscapes of Leh, poetically mirroring life's quiet introspection and soulful journey.

Composed by PVNS Rohit, the track is released on Sonu Nigam's independent label, I Believe Music and distributed by Global Music Junction.

Sonu Nigam is considered one of the most successful Indian singers in the music industry. He is popular for his versatility and melodious voice. Some of his popular songs include 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin', 'Sandese Aate Hain', 'Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal', 'Bole Chudiyan' and others.

Recently, the singer has also been granted relief from the Karnataka High Court for allegedly passing offensive remarks against the Kannada community.

The Karnataka High Court directed the police not to take any "coercive action" against playback singer Sonu Nigam until the next hearing.

The court also stated that Nigam does not need to appear in person to state the police at this stage. Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar passed the interim order after hearing Nigam's plea to quash the case against him for allegedly making offensive remarks about the Kannadiga community.

The court was informed by the State that no strict action would be taken against the singer for now, as long as he cooperates with the investigation.