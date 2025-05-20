- Home
- Sonu Nigam escapes car mishap in Mumbai, video of the shocking incident goes viral online [WATCH]
Sonu Nigam narrowly escapes a car mishap in Mumbai, with a viral video showing his quick reflexes and calm response after the vehicle brushes past him.
Renowned Indian singer Sonu Nigam faced a close call on the streets of Mumbai on Monday evening when a car unexpectedly hit him. The incident occurred as he stepped out to meet friends. Though startled, Sonu avoided injury, thanks to his quick reflexes and help from his alert bodyguard.
A video capturing the incident has gone viral, showing Sonu casually walking with his bodyguard when the vehicle suddenly moved towards him. The car brushed past the singer, prompting him to momentarily react in anger with a sharp glare at the driver before walking away calmly, visibly shaken but physically unharmed.
After the incident, Sonu regrouped with his friends nearby and was seen hugging them before heading into a high-end restaurant. Despite the scare, the singer carried on with his evening plans, choosing not to escalate the matter further or publicly confront the driver responsible for the mishap.
Meanwhile, Sonu remains under public scrutiny following a controversy in Karnataka. He declined a spontaneous request to sing a Kannada song during a Bengaluru concert, citing safety concerns and a fixed setlist. He later clarified his position, explaining that he performed Kannada tracks as scheduled. Bengaluru police have since recorded his statement at his Mumbai home.