To mark 50 years of the Centre for Indian Classical Dances (CICD), Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh launched the 'Sonal Mansingh Award'. The new award will honour two dancers annually. A special mentorship programme was also announced for young artists.

CICD Celebrates 50 Years with New Award

Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh on Thursday marked the 50 years of the Centre for Indian Classical Dances with the launch of 'Sonal Mansingh Award'. The evening marked several significant milestones, including the unveiling of the Golden Jubilee logo and the screening of a special audio-visual presentation chronicling CICD's distinguished journey since its inception on April 30, 1977.

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A major highlight of the occasion was the institution of the 'Sonal Mansingh Award', a prestigious honour to be conferred annually on two dancers in recognition of their outstanding contribution to Indian classical dance. The evening also saw the announcement of a special Mentorship Programme under the aegis of Sonal Mansingh, aimed at nurturing two young dancers and guiding them in their artistic journey.

The programme commenced with the Shri Kamakhya Kalapeeth Stotra, followed by classical dance presentations by senior disciples and artists of CICD, including Ganesh and Natesh Kavutvam and Kevat Prasang, and concluded with the Swasti Vachan shloka, read a press note.

A Commitment to Future Generations

Speaking on the occasion, Sonal Mansingh said, "CICD was conceived as a space for training in dance, allied arts and for a journey of life through art. It is inclusive and in harmony with changing times, yet deeply rooted in Bharatiya ethos. Over these fifty years, CICD has sought to nurture artists who are sensitive individuals, connected with traditions yet aware of the world they inhabit. Indian classical dances are inspired by time honoured philosophical concepts, lore and legends from Veda, Upanishads, Puranas. Our responsibility now is to ensure that this knowledge is meaningfully transmitted to future generations. The Golden Jubilee is a celebration of what is achieved as well as firm commitment to continue on the Golden Path."

Golden Jubilee Year Engagements

The event in New Delhi was attended by eminent personalities from the worlds of art, culture, and public life, including politicians Vijender Gupta, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sangeeta Yadav and Ranjeet Ranjan. The Golden Jubilee year will unfold as a series of curated engagements across the country, including performances, dialogues, and initiatives that seek to deepen conversations around Indian classical dance, its pedagogy, and its continuing relevance in a rapidly changing cultural landscape.

About the Centre for Indian Classical Dances

Established in 1977 in New Delhi, CICD, also known as Shri Kamakhya Kalapeeth, emerged at a time when the national capital had limited institutions offering a holistic engagement with Indian classical dance. Conceived not merely as a training centre but as a space of sadhana, the institution brought together dance with its allied disciplines of yoga, Sanskrit, and music, creating an integrated framework for artistic and personal development. (ANI)