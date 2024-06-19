'Sonakshi Sinha marrying a Muslim man is her choice, it's her life,' says Swara Bhasker

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are getting married on June 23. Swara Bhasker spoke out about the hatred the couple is receiving on social media because of their interfaith marriage.

Swara Bhasker commented on the social media talks around Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal. While supporters are pleased for Sonakshi, some social media users are obsessed with the idea that she is marrying a Muslim man. Swara, who also had an interfaith marriage, spoke out against the reaction Sonakshi is facing, saying that it is Sonakshi's right to marry whoever she wants and that no one can stop her.

“Lots of experts offered their opinions during my wedding as well. But we’re talking about two consenting adults here. What they do in their private lives, whether they get married or not, it’s up to them. It’s nobody’s business if they’re living together, getting married in a court, or having a nikaah, or an Arya Samaj wedding. It’s between the man and the woman, and their families. It’s Sonakshi’s life; she’s chosen her partner. Her partner has chosen her. Now it’s between them and their families. I find this a very time-waste debate,” Swara told Connect Cine

She further stated that if Sonakshi had a kid, the criticism will become even more intense. “Wait and watch, when they have a child, there will be a separate debate around the child’s name. We’ve seen it happen with Kareena and Saif’s kids, and with my kid. It’s completely idiotic, but this isn’t going to end anytime soon,” she said.

Sonakshi and Zaheer will get married on June 23. Meanwhile, Swara married Samajwadi Party member Fahad Ahmad in court in February of last year. They then organized a wonderful week of wedding celebrations for their family members. Swara revealed in June that she was expecting her first child and gave birth to a girl on September 23, last year. She just marked her daughter's first Bakrid.

