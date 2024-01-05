Janhvi Kapoor looks golden as she shares pictures from her Tirupati darshan

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

    On Friday, Janhvi Kapoor posted pictures in a golden saree as she visited the Tirupati temple.

    Janhvi Kapoor showed off her million-dollar smile in a white and gold saree while wishing her fans a Happy New Year on Instagram.

    The actress began the New Year by visiting the well-known Tirumala shrine. She captioned the photographs on Instagram, "And now it feels like 2024 has begun."

    Janhvi looked lovely in her gold saree and she wore little makeup and a bold neckpiece to complete her appearance.

    The 'Bawaal' actress left her hair open and wore earrings, a necklace, and a bracelet to complete her look. 

    In the series of pictures, she looked beautiful and also had sunkissed images, and fans loved her traditional look. 

