Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and SRH co-owner Kavya Maran returned to Chennai to a warm welcome following their intimate wedding ceremony held in Greece on November 11, with a reception planned for November 21.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran Arrive in Chennai After Wedding

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran received an enthusiastic welcome upon their return to Chennai from Greece following their wedding. The couple arrived at Chennai International Airport after tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Greece on November 11 in the presence of family members and close friends. They were accorded a rousing welcome at the airport upon their arrival.

Anirudh shared the couple's first picture as husband and wife on social media, announcing the occasion with the caption, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11." The wedding ceremony was attended by several prominent personalities, including former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, superstar Rajinikanth and several other celebrities.

Anirudh, one of the leading music composers in the Tamil film industry, has composed music for films such as 'Jawan', 'Leo', 'Jailer' and 'Vikram', among others. His debut song "Why This Kolaveri Di", composed for the 2012 film '3', went viral across the globe. He has also received several accolades, including Filmfare Awards South, SIIMA Awards, Edison Awards and Vijay Awards.

Kavya Maran is the CEO of the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is owned by the Sun Group, founded by her father, Kalanithi Maran. The couple had been at the centre of wedding speculation for several months, with their first official wedding photograph putting an end to the anticipation surrounding their marriage. The wedding celebrations are set to continue in Chennai, where the families have scheduled a reception for November 21.