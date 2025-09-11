Soha Ali Khan opens up exclusively on Table for Two, sharing candid insights about her family, film journey, and the inspiration behind her wellness podcast, All About Her. She reflects on balancing personal growth with professional life.

Soha Ali Khan has made a name with her subtle performances in films like Dil Dhadakne Do and Chaarfutiya Chhokare; her recent foray into podcasting with All About Her-now a wellness podcast-is something Soha talks about in depth in her conversation on Table for Two. She elaborated on why she opted for this podcast, her experiences in the entertainment world, and how important family is to her.

Soha Ali Khan EXCLUSIVE Comments On Family And Films:

On table for two, Soha Ali khan spoke in length about her experiences into the Industry having come from such a big family. She also replied to another question, ''Which question Journalists should stop asking you?''

She replied: '' Any question that starts with Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, etc". It ended up with a funny note.

The Genesis of 'All About Her'

Talking about her podcast on table for two, The formation of All About Her was a very private venture for Soha; in her mid-40s, she was going through various transitions in life-hormonal changes, altering dynamics within her professional environment, and changing roles in the family. Those experiences gave way to her needing to have conversations with friends and experts that she thought might help others as well. So the podcast came into being, with the intention of creating a safe, non-judgmental space for conversations about women's wellness, relationships, and personal development with listeners.

Balancing Family and Career

In the discussion, Soha emphasized the central place family occupies in her life. Her mother, Sharmila Tagore, has played an important role in being her model of grace and resilience within the film industry. Soha also spoke about her brother Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, in particular their ability to balance the demands of their careers with family life and their grounded perspective in the face of pressures brought on by fame.

The Evolution of Her Career

Soha feels that from actings to writings and recently podcasting, each form connects her even more with her audiences. While acting allowed her to play different characters, writing let her speak her mind, and with podcasting, she gets to have back-and-forth conversations. That in itself is a real evolution that speaks of her need for closer personal engagement with audiences, sharing her real experiences and truly conversing on Table for two.