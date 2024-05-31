'Skin-to-skin contact...',Janhvi Kapoor opens up on intimacy after a date - WATCH

A video of Janhvi Kapoor trying her hand at stand-up comedy is going viral on Reddit. In the clip, Janhvi humorously requests life-changing information instead of superficial tips like no-makeup makeup looks. She comically discusses dating and highlights the risks of HPV transmission through unprotected intimacy after a date.

She says, ‘Please, for the love of God, stop telling me which no-makeup makeup look to try and give me some information that’s going to potentially save my life, right? Don’t tell me about red flags. Tell me about the Red Cross. The date will go well, but what do you need to be careful of? If the date goes well, what do we do? HPV is a virus that spreads through intimate skin-to-skin contact. No, not handshakes, not cheek pulls. We mean like really intimate skin-to-skin contact.’

However, Reddit users are not impressed with her performance. Many found it lackluster. One comment read, ‘Someone wrote that up for her. And STILL… so dull. Are we supposed to laugh now? The entire industry is so boring at this point in time.’ Another commented, ‘How is any of those sentences funny? It's so boring and bland.’

Additionally, Janhvi Kapoor recently hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit. On Monday, a post was shared on the platform under the popular subreddit BollyBlindsNGossip on behalf of Janhvi, which was later moved to the r/India subreddit. The actress announced she would be doing an AMA, similar to her best friend Orry in the past. However, the announcement did not go as planned. Several social media users trolled her and asked inappropriate questions, with the post garnering over 400 comments.

Meanwhile, Janhvi’s latest film, Mr & Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma and starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the titular roles, premiered in Mumbai on Monday night and has received positive reactions.

