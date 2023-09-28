Skanda REVIEW: Is Ram Pothineni's first pan-India film worth watching? Read this before you decide

Skanda Twitter Review: Read some tweets and reactions before buying tickets for Ram Pothineni's latest action drama, written and helmed by Boyapati Sreenu.

Tamil film industry's energetic and talented young actor Ram Pothineni's next high-octane mass masala movie, written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, entered theatres today (September 28). The film Skanda, with the tagline 'The Attacker,' stars Sreeleela as the female protagonist.

Skanda is Ram Pothineni's and Boyapati Srinu's debut pan-Indian film. According to the teaser, the film is an intense family drama with a heavy dosage of action sequences and a thundering background soundtrack.

Skanda's release piqued the interest of cinema enthusiasts and followers of Boyapati Sreenu, Ram Pothineni, and Sreeleela. They sought to go to the concert as soon as possible and share their experience with the others. A few active social media users have resorted to their accounts to share their thoughts on Skanda. Here are a few examples of such tweets.

Skanda has key characters played by Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela, Srikanth Meka, Daggubati Raja, Prince Cecil, Gautami Tadimalla, and Indraja, among others. Srinivasaa Chitturi's Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner is behind Skanda. Thaman S wrote the whole background score and music for the picture. Tammiraju served as editor. Skanda's camera was turned up by Santosh Detake.

