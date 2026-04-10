Sivakarthikyan slammed the leak of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', demanding strict action. The film's makers, KVN Productions, confirmed the piracy and warned that strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against offenders.

Renowned actor Sivakarthikyan lashed out at the alleged leaks of Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan, calling for strict action against the people responsible for it. Taking to his X handle, Sivakarthikeyan urged the people to avoid piracy and wait for the theatrical release of the film. "Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action. Respect the talents. Respect the hard work. Respect the industry," wrote Sivakarthikeyan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people - please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action. Respect the talents. Respect the hard work. Respect the… — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 10, 2026

KVN Productions issues stern warning

Earlier, the film's production house, KVN Productions, issued a strong statement asking people not to share or watch the leaked content. KVN Productions, which is backing the film, took to X on Friday evening to share a statement confirming that parts of the movie, and in some cases almost the entire film, have been illegally circulated on social media and other platforms. The team called it a serious case of "digital piracy" and said they are taking the matter very seriously.

"It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film and in some cases most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy."

"We hereby notify that downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading or circulating of such leaked content through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other medium constitutes a criminal offence and a violation of copyright laws," the statement further read.

The team also warned people that even watching or forwarding such content is a crime. Stressing that every online movie is "traceable", they said strict steps are already being taken.

#JanaNayagan pic.twitter.com/wNLRSsmaHq — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) April 10, 2026

"Every digital action is traceable, and we have already initiated necessary investigations, including forensic investigations and complaints against persons involved, and are actively identifying all others in the chain of circulation. Strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception," it read.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, which is said to be Vijay's final film before his full-time move into politics, has already faced delays due to certification issues. The movie is directed by H Vinoth. The film was earlier expected to release during Pongal on January 9. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)