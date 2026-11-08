Actor Sivakarthikeyan offered prayers at the famous Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai with his family during Diwali, while in the city for the filming of his upcoming project titled Seyon.

Sivakarthikeyan's Spiritual Visit

Actor Sivakarthikeyan visited the famous Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai with his family on Sunday and offered prayers on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The actor, who was in the city for the shooting of his upcoming film 'Seyon', visited the temple and sought blessings along with his family members as part of the festival celebrations.

Speaking about his visit, Sivakarthikeyan said that he had travelled to Madurai for the shooting of his upcoming project and had also visited another prominent temple in the region. "I had come to the city for the shooting of my upcoming film Seyon. I visited the Pillayarpatti Temple yesterday and offered prayers at the Meenakshi Amman Temple today..." he said.

Diwali and Cultural Significance

The actor's visit to the Meenakshi Amman Temple coincided with Diwali celebrations, when devotees across the country visit temples, offer prayers and seek blessings for health, happiness and prosperity. The Meenakshi Amman Temple, dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar, is one of the most prominent religious and architectural landmarks in Tamil Nadu. Located in the heart of Madurai, the historic temple attracts devotees and visitors from different parts of the country throughout the year.

Details on the Upcoming Film 'Seyon'

Meanwhile, 'Seyon' marks the second collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Kamal Haasan's production banner, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). Their previous association with 'Amaran' proved to be a major milestone. Director Sivakumar Murugesan, known for the upcoming film 'Thaai Kizhavi', is helming the project. The film's title and the imagery featured in its first-look poster, including peacocks and a sickle, symbolically reference Lord Murugan, who is also known as Seyon in Tamil tradition. The poster presents Sivakarthikeyan in a rugged, rustic avatar, a sharp departure from his recent role in 'Amaran.' Music for 'Seyon' is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while cinematography will be handled by Vivek Vijaykumar.

Diwali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated across India with traditional rituals, prayers, family gatherings and festivities. On the occasion, people decorate their homes with lamps and lights, exchange sweets and greetings, and visit temples to seek divine blessings. The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. (ANI)

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