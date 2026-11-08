Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shares a heartfelt Diwali message, reflecting on the power of forgiveness and gratitude, while candidly discussing his recent health struggles and the importance of finding inner peace amidst life's challenges.

Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali Reflections

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt message on the occasion of Diwali, extending festive greetings while reflecting on the importance of forgiveness, gratitude and finding peace in life. In his latest blog post, the veteran actor extended wishes to everyone on Diwali and Chaturdashi, praying for happiness, prosperity and the continued blessings of the Almighty. "May God's grace always surround us, constantly, and may He continue to hold us close in His embrace, comforting us like a mother holds her child close to her," he wrote.

Big B also expressed gratitude to those who had been sending him festive greetings and gifts, acknowledging the affection and goodwill behind their gestures. He said that the number of gifts had become so large that he was running short of space to keep them properly. The actor explained that he was trying to respond to the greetings through letters but had been unable to write personally due to discomfort in the hand he uses for writing. "Main khud apne haathon se likhkar jawab dena chahta tha, lekin jis haath se main likhta hoon, use chalane mein kuch takleef ho rahi hai. Isi wajah se deri ho rahi hai. Iske liye main kshama prarthi hoon," he added (I wanted to write replies personally, but I am experiencing some difficulty moving the hand with which I write. That is why there has been a delay. I sincerely apologise)

The Philosophy of Forgiveness

Reflecting on his repeated apologies in recent days, Bachchan turned his thoughts towards the meaning of seeking forgiveness and how people respond to it. "Aisi sthiti ho gayi hai ki pichhle kuch dino se "kshama prarthi" shabd ka uchcharan kai baar karna pad raha hai. Ab kya karein, paristhitiyan hi kuch aisi ho gayi hain ki maafi maangne mein der nahi lagti," he shared. "One should seek forgiveness. There is nothing wrong in asking for it," he wrote, adding that the other person could either reject the apology or understand and accept it.

He further reflected that acceptance of an apology brings happiness and peace, while its rejection can leave behind a feeling of resentment. "If the person understands and accepts the apology, our heart will feel happy and at peace. If not, their mind will remain disturbed," he said. Drawing a contrast between contentment and emotional hurt, the actor posed a question to his readers: "So, the question is: should one choose happiness and peace of mind, or resentment and hurt?" He observed that while some people find happiness in the feeling of hurt, others prefer contentment and peace.

Concluding his reflections, Bachchan wrote, "Jeevan mein vividhta hi jeevan ka rahasya hai(Diversity is the mystery of life)", describing this mystery as profound, unique and shaped by circumstances. Through his Diwali message, the actor combined festive greetings with a reflection on human relationships, gratitude, forgiveness and the different ways people approach life's situations.