Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam marked Deepavali by joining a light-hearted idiyappam-making challenge, celebrating Singapore’s vibrant multicultural heritage and the joy of sharing traditional dishes with the community.

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam took on a fun idiyappam-making challenge with local artiste Das DD during Deepavali celebrations, turning the festive occasion into a light-hearted gathering of food, laughter and cultural exchange. In a festive video shared on Instagram, President Tharman, accompanied by his wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi, Das DD and academic Dr Shaireen Selamat for an idiyappam-making challenge and a conversation about the popular traditional dish, also known as putu mayam in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

A Festive Challenge

The light-hearted interaction began with President Tharman introducing the challenge, saying, "This young man wants to challenge me in a competition to see who can make the better idiyappam." As the participants tried their hands at making the traditional steamed rice noodles, Jane reminded them that the preparation "must look like idiyappam", while Das DD celebrated his attempt, exclaiming, "Waaah! My mom will be so proud of me." President Tharman eventually declared the competition settled, followed by a high-five.

Savoury vs Sweet Traditions

Explaining the significance of food during Deepavali celebrations, the President said, "A must-do at Deepavali is to enjoy a classic Deepavali dish." He also shared his preference for the savoury version of idiyappam, served with sambar, sothi and other accompaniments that give it a traditional South Indian flavour. "Now, the interesting thing about idiyappam or putu mayam is that there are two completely different versions. One, which is the way I like it and my wife likes it, is savoury: with the sambar, with the sothi, with all the savoury dishes that give it that classic, tangy, South Indian taste," said the President. "The other is sweet, with gula melaka or red sugar and grated coconut. And that's what Das and Shaireen are having," he said, explaining the two popular ways of enjoying the dish.

Das DD recalled his childhood preference for the sweeter version, saying that sugar was easier to enjoy when he was still getting used to spicy food. Dr Shaireen Selamat, meanwhile, said she preferred the combination of grated coconut and red sugar, which added richness to the flavour. The conversation also turned nostalgic when President Tharman recalled how the sweet version of putu mayam was traditionally sold in small portions wrapped in newspapers, sometimes accompanied by small cubes of gula melaka. The group shared a laugh when Das DD wondered whether newspaper ink would get into the food, prompting Jane to joke, "It sweetened the news!"

President Tharman also spoke about his love for sothi, describing it as a coconut milk-based gravy that goes particularly well with idiyappam. He revealed that he enjoys pairing it with thengai sambal, made from fried shredded coconut, and mutton curry. "What I love is the sothi. Must go with the idiyappam. It's a coconut milk gravy, together with the thengai sambal, which is fried shredded coconut. It's really delicious. And unfortunately, I can't help having it with mutton—mutton curry. It's a delicious combination," he said.

Cultural Significance

Beyond food, the interaction touched upon Singapore's multicultural identity and the freedom to celebrate festivals while enjoying traditions from different communities. Das DD described it as a privilege to live in Singapore, where people can celebrate Deepavali while also enjoying dishes from other cultures. Responding to this, President Tharman said, "And it just becomes all of ours. That's the beauty of it."

The President also tried his hand at pouring teh tarik, drawing enthusiastic reactions from the group over his technique.

Deepavali Wishes

Sharing the video on Instagram, President Tharman extended his Deepavali greetings, particularly to Hindus, Sikhs and other Indians celebrating the auspicious occasion, while also conveying his wishes to everyone in Singapore. "Warmest Deepavali wishes to all! Especially to our Hindus, as well as our Sikhs and other Indians for whom this is also an auspicious time. And to everyone else too: for each of our ethnic festivals carries some meaning for all of us as Singaporeans," he wrote.

The video concluded with the group exchanging Deepavali greetings in Tamil, Malay and Mandarin, celebrating the diversity and shared cultural spirit of Singapore.