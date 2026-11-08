Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis honored the renowned Marathi writer, musician, and actor Pu La Deshpande on his birth anniversary, praising his timeless contributions to literature and his versatile genius in various creative fields.

Devendra Fadnavis Remembers Pu La Deshpande

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday paid tribute to renowned Marathi literary figure and Padma Shri awardee Purushottam Laxman Deshpande, also known as Pu La Deshpande, on his birth anniversary, remembering his timeless literary works, sharp wit and immense contribution to Marathi culture. In a post on X, Fadnavis described Deshpande as Maharashtra's beloved literary icon and a versatile personality whose contributions as a writer, actor, musician and director continue to inspire generations.

"Humble tributes to Maharashtra’s beloved literary icon, Padma Shri P. L. Deshpande, the versatile genius, writer, actor, musician, and director, on his Birth Anniversary! His timeless literature, sharp wit, and remarkable contribution to Marathi culture continue to enrich generations," Fadnavis wrote.

Cultural Legacy of Pu La Deshpande

Extending his tribute, the Chief Minister remembered Deshpande as the state's much-loved humourist and a gifted Marathi litterateur, playwright, musician and director. Deshpande, affectionately known as 'Pu La' among his admirers, occupies a special place in Marathi literature and performing arts. His work spanned several creative fields, including literature, theatre, music and cinema.

He was widely appreciated for his distinctive humour, observations on everyday life and ability to connect with audiences through his writing and performances. His literary contributions include humorous essays, novels, plays, travelogues and character sketches that captured the nuances of Marathi society and everyday experiences. His writing, known for its wit, warmth and keen understanding of human behaviour, continues to enjoy popularity among readers.

Musical and Artistic Contributions

He was a proficient in Hindustani classical music. He composed music for many marathi films of 1940s and '50s including 'Amaldar', 'Gulacha Ganapati', 'Ghardhani', 'Chokhamela', 'Dudhbhat', 'Dev Pavla', 'Devbappa', 'Navrabayako', 'Nave Birhad', 'Manache Paan' and 'Mothi Manase'.

Apart from his literary achievements, Deshpande made significant contributions to Marathi theatre and cinema as an actor, playwright, director and music composer. His versatility and command over multiple art forms established him as one of the most influential cultural personalities in Maharashtra. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1966 and Padma Bhushan in 1990 in recognition of his contribution to the arts and literature. Deshpande died in Pune, Maharashtra, on June 12, 2000.

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