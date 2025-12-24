Actor Sivaji clarified his remarks on women's clothing after backlash, stating he intended to voice a social concern. Citing the mobbing of actress Nidhhi Agerwal, he apologised for his language but stood by his statement on 'appropriate' dressing.

Actor Sivaji clarified that his comments on women's clothing were intended to convey a broader social concern after facing backlash for his remarks at the pre-release event for his upcoming film 'Dhandoraa'. While speaking to ANI, Sivaji explained his remarks, saying that during the pre-release event speech, he intended to urge women to dress appropriately when appearing in public.

Actor Clarifies Stance

He acknowledged that during his speech he used two unparliamentary words, for which he later apologised. "In Dhandoraa pre-release event, I said don't wear bad dresses, wear nice dresses. If you want to go public, go in a nice dress. At the same time, I said two unparliamentary words, and I said sorry. But whatever I said, I stood by my statement. I really apologise to all the women who were affected," Sivaji said.

Nidhhi Agerwal Incident Cited as Reason

While explaining the reason behind his remarks, the actor referred to an incident at a Lulu mall in Hyderabad a week earlier, where actress Nidhhi Agerwal appeared to be left visibly shaken after being surrounded and mobbed by an unruly crowd during the promotional event of her upcoming film 'The Raja Saab'. "My influence was in Lulu Mall one week back. Nidhhi Agarwal went to a function. There was a big mob, and they started pulling. She wore a sleeveless dress; a very nice girl, but a very big mob fell on her. Then what happened? I saw her face. She felt so much embarassed. I thought I had to tell this. I have to address this," Sivaji added.

Sivaji's Public Apology

Earlier, Sivaji issued a public apology, acknowledging that his words were inappropriate. "My apologies for whatever I spoke about in the safety of heroines yesterday at the Dhadoraa pre-release event. My intention is good, but those two words are not correct. I totally regret myself, I always believe woman is Maha Shakti Amma lekapote prapanchame Ledu me manobhavalu gayaparichinanduku heart felt apology's Na intention was good those two words not correct," the actor's apology note read.

Women's Commission Summons Actor

Dissatisfied with the same, the Telangana State Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognisance of the issue and summoned Sivaji for an enquiry on December 27, 2025. The controversy has sparked a wider debate on social media.