Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Report Day 1: Did Kartik Aaryan's movie BEAT Ajay Devgn's film?

As two of the major blockbusters, Diwali 2024 saw one of the most intriguing box office fights. A huge gap is projected for Singham Again to top Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office by Rs 10-15 crores. Which movie excites you more?

Diwali 2024 saw one of the year's most intriguing box office fights, including two of the most significant movies. We are discussing Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. One is a cop drama directed by Rohit Shetty, a new addition to his series. At the same time, the other is a horror comedy directed by Anees Bazmee, the franchise's third edition. It is undoubtedly an intriguing confrontation.

Kartik Aaryan romances Triptii Dimri in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav. Kartik will reprise his role as Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, while Vidya returns to the franchise after 17 years. Singham Again, on the other hand, is the sequel to 2014's Singham Returns and stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and others in leading roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection: Day 1 Prediction

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has generated a lot of excitement around town and is expected to do well at the box office. A producer and film business specialist, Girish Johar, told a media outlet, "I would be delighted if it grossed about Rs 20-25 crores. There is uncertainty over the Diwali holiday. Some sections of the nation celebrate on the 31st, while others celebrate on the first. So it's not a full-fledged holiday. It would be fantastic if the picture opened around Rs 20-25 crores.

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

Singham Again, in which Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Bajirao Singham, will enjoy a fantastic start. Girish Johar remarked, "Singham Again would be greater. It's a multi-cast with almost double the budget. I'm hoping it's around Rs 30-35 crores."

Singham outperformed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 by a significant margin. Singham Again is projected to outperform Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office, leading by Rs 10-15 crores. Please let us know which film you are most interested in.

