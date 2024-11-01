Aishwarya Rai turns 51: 7 best movies of the former Miss World

Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai turns 51. 'Jodhaa Akbar' to 'Guru' here are 7 best films of the actress
As the compassionate nurse Sofia, Aishwarya brought both strength and vulnerability to this sensitive tale of euthanasia
Aishwarya’s nuanced performance as a lonely, poverty-stricken woman reuniting with a former lover added emotional depth to this moving drama
Aishwarya’s role as Mansi, a simple girl turned superstar, was lauded for her expressiveness and dance
Starring opposite Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya played the role of Sujata with subtlety and resilience. The film, inspired by a rags-to-riches story
Playing the historical character of Jodhaa Bai, she brought both strength and elegance to the screen alongside Hrithik Roshan’s Akbar
In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic, Aishwarya played the unforgettable role of Paro opposite Shah Rukh Khan
This film catapulted Aishwarya to stardom, portraying a love-torn woman caught between her first love and her husband