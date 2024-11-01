Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai turns 51: 7 best movies of the former Miss World

Image credits: IMDb

Guzaarish (2010)

As the compassionate nurse Sofia, Aishwarya brought both strength and vulnerability to this sensitive tale of euthanasia

Image credits: IMDb

Raincoat (2004)

Aishwarya’s nuanced performance as a lonely, poverty-stricken woman reuniting with a former lover added emotional depth to this moving drama

Image credits: IMDb

Taal (1999)

Aishwarya’s role as Mansi, a simple girl turned superstar, was lauded for her expressiveness and dance

Image credits: IMDb

Guru (2007)

Starring opposite Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya played the role of Sujata with subtlety and resilience. The film, inspired by a rags-to-riches story

Image credits: IMDb

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Playing the historical character of Jodhaa Bai, she brought both strength and elegance to the screen alongside Hrithik Roshan’s Akbar

Image credits: IMDb

Devdas

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic, Aishwarya played the unforgettable role of Paro opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Image credits: IMDb

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

This film catapulted Aishwarya to stardom, portraying a love-torn woman caught between her first love and her husband

Image credits: IMDb
