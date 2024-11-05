Singham Again box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn starrer surpasses Rs. 200 crore globally

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again showed resilience on its first Monday, maintaining steady collections despite a post-holiday dip. With a Rs 17.5 crore Monday haul, the Ajay Devgn starrer passed the crucial Monday test, competing closely with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also achieved strong numbers at the box office

Rohit Shetty’s latest Diwali release, Singham Again, faced the crucial Monday test and managed to hold steady despite an anticipated drop in collections. Following an impressive holiday weekend, the Monday earnings saw a 51 percent dip from Sunday’s figures, a trend expected by analysts as the film came off a high-performing weekend.

Industry tracker Sacnilk reported that Singham Again collected Rs 17.50 crore on Monday, which was nearly half of its Sunday earnings of Rs 35.75 crore. The film’s Monday hold was deemed strong as it kept its fall within the 70 percent range, a crucial factor for a successful run. Adding to the competition was the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also maintained an impressive performance at the box office.

Globally, Singham Again achieved a weekend gross of Rs 186 crore, comfortably positioning it past the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. The film, which stars Ajay Devgn along with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, now needs to stabilize its earnings to aim for a first-week total near Rs 175 crore.

If the film’s earnings hold steady on Tuesday, it could surpass the Rs 150 crore mark domestically. Presently, Singham Again is close to surpassing Ajay Devgn’s 2024 hit Shaitaan, which earned Rs 149 crore. Singham Again is expected to cross this figure comfortably in the coming days.

Afterward, the film may aim to challenge the records set by Drishyam 2, which concluded its run at Rs 240 crore. Additionally, Singham Again may set its sights on Devgn’s highest-grossing film, Tanhaji, which reached Rs 279 crore.

Surprising Success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Before the release, trade analysts viewed Singham Again as the more dominant film due to its star cast and genre. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, has also shown remarkable performance over four days. The horror-comedy saw a Monday drop of only 47 percent from its Sunday collections, bringing in Rs 17.50 crore.

With an India net of Rs 123 crore and a global gross of approximately Rs 185 crore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been well-received by audiences, providing strong competition to Singham Again.

Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 now have a clear path ahead, with no major Hindi releases slated for November. The next big box office clash is set for December 6, when Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava are expected to hit theaters.

