The world is in shock after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Everyone has condemned this incident from the general public to celebrities and demanded a befitting reply. Meanwhile, Bollywood singer Salim Merchant is also deeply saddened by this incident, and he shared a video on his Instagram expressing his emotions. He also shared an emotional message regarding this attack.

In the video, Salim is seen saying, "The innocent people who were killed in Pahalgam were killed because they were Hindus, not Muslims. Are the killers Muslims? No, they are terrorists. Because Islam does not teach this. Surah Al-Baqarah verse 256 of the Holy Quran states that there is no compulsion in religion. This is written in the Holy Quran."

Ashamed to be a Muslim - Salim Merchant

Salim Merchant is further seen saying in the video - "I am ashamed to be a Muslim today that I have to see this day that my innocent Hindu brothers and sisters were killed so mercilessly. Just because they are Hindus. When will it end? Those living in Kashmir who were living peacefully for the last 2-3 years are now facing problems again. I don't understand how to express my grief and anger. I bow my head and pray that God gives strength to the innocent people who lost their lives and their families." Comedian Munawar Faruqui also shared Salim Merchant's video on his Insta story.

Sharing the video, he wrote - "I bow my head and pray for the innocent people who lost their lives. Om Shanti." People are constantly commenting on Salim Merchant's video. Most of the comments were shared with sad and folded hands emojis.

Terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22

Let us tell you that on April 22, terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists in Beisaran, a beautiful place just a short distance from the hill station of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, 28 people were killed and about 60 were injured in this terrorist attack. This attack shook the whole world. Many condemned the attack through social media and also demanded a befitting reply from the government.