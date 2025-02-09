Singer Raftaar comments on hip-hop diss tracks: 'Extract the learning, not drama..'

Singer Raftaar discusses the diss track culture in hip-hop, advising listeners to focus on meaningful messages. He also reflects on his career, the growing concert culture, and upcoming performances.

Feb 9, 2025
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 9, 2025, 5:41 PM IST

Singer Raftaar who is also prominently known for his rap in the Bollywood songs shared his views on the existing diss culture in hip-hop. He described diss tracks as a medium for people to express their perspectives through music.

Born in Kerala, Raftaar has cemented his position in the Hindi hip-hop industry with songs like 'Swag Mera Desi', 'All Black', 'Dilli Waali Baatcheet', 'Allah Veh' and 'Sheikh Chilli'.

He has also served as a judge on the popular MTV rap reality show Hustle. Addressing the ongoing trend of diss tracks, Raftaar advised people to ignore the "nonsense" and focus on what they find meaningful.

In an interaction with ANI on Saturday, Raftaar said, "Basically, diss songs are meant to present your perspective. You have to just focus on the simple thing. You have all sorts of media, all you have to do is to extract the education from it. If your instincts say that it's nonsense, then ignore it. We all can choose not to include such things in our lives as they are not real."

Raftaar had been a part of a diss battle himself after he shared a feud with rapper Emiway Bantai in 2018, during which both artists released multiple tracks against each other.

Interestingly, before making a name for himself in hip-hop music, Raftaar started his career as a dancer on the reality show Dance India Dance in 2011. Now, years later, the singer calls it a mere 'fluke'.

"I used to do both (singing and dancing) but my fluke hit on dance first. I believe that people should keep hitting flukes as you never know what may work for you. Maybe you will realize that 'oh people love this also'. So don't stop hitting flukes (new things in this case), keep throwing arrows in the dark." said Raftaar.

The 'Dhaakad' singer also shared his views on the growing concert culture in India. He called it a way to feel normal amid the ongoing tragedies in the world.
"Growing concerts means that youth is not stuck to their phone and are ready to go out. We make music so that people can resonate and it connects us. We get to meet each other. It feels normal."

"Else we see in the news that some fire happened there or water overflowed there. So at least, these gathering gives us a moment of happiness," added Raftaar.
The singer-rapper Raftaar is set to perform in the third edition of Royal Stag Boom Box in Gurugram on Saturday. He will be joined by singer Neeti Mohan, Armaan Malika and DJ Yogii. 

