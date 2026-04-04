Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani delighted fans by sharing stunning 'date night' pictures from a home photoshoot before attending the NMACC anniversary. The couple looked charming in ethnic ensembles, with Kiara in a Masaba saree and Sid in a white outfit.

Date night photos

A day after attending the third anniversary celebrations of NMACC in Mumbai, Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Saturday evening delighted fans by sharing stunning pictures from a photoshoot they did at home before heading to the event.

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From sharing smiles to holding each other's hands, Sidharth and Kiara looked effortlessly charming, radiating elegance as they flaunted their ethnic ensembles. https://www.instagram.com/p/DWtzk17iGXr/?img_index=1 Kiara looked stunning in a House of Masaba pink and green saree, Sidharth looked dapper in an Anamika Khanna's white outfit with abstract art. However, it's the caption that made their post more eye-catching. "Date night," the couple wrote.

Fan reactions

As soon as Sidharth and Kiara posted the pictures, fans and members of the film industry flooded the comment section with adorable reactions. "The cutesttt," actor Tamannaah Bhatia commented. "No nazar," a fan wrote.

New parents in town

In July last year, Sidharth and Kiara became three from two as they were blessed with a baby girl. They named her Saraayah.

Announcing the birth of their daughter, the couple, via a joint post on Instagram, posted, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH."

Sidharth and Kiara have not yet disclosed the face of their baby, Saraayah. However, the two don't shy away from being publicly open about their love for their child. On New Year's Eve, Kiara shared how in 2025, her "heart expanded in ways I couldn't imagine , a year of firsts, of learning , of becoming, of evolution and sweetest blessings." (ANI)