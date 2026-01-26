Celebrating two years of 'Fighter,' director Siddharth Anand called it his 'best work.' He fondly recalled shooting the film's two most emotional scenes and expressed his determination to do even better with his next project, 'KING' with SRK.

Siddharth Anand Calls 'Fighter' His 'Best Work'

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand expressed immense pride, celebrating two years of what he described as his best work with 'Fighter'. Taking to his X handle, Siddharth Anand penned a thoughtful note and also opened up about the two most emotional scenes in the film. "2 years of my best work. FIGHTER. The film I'm so proud of. Seeing so many scenes on my timeline reminded how beautiful those 2 scenes were. The scene between Patty and Saachi at the cemetery. And the scene with Minni and her father. Both the most emotional scenes I've ever shot. Will remain the most timeless. For me. Thank you for the love," the director wrote.

Next Project: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer 'KING'

Moving on, Siddharth Anand also appeared determined to do it even better with his next project, Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'KING'. "Now. Time to better it. KING," he added.

About The Film 'Fighter'

'Fighter' is directed by Siddharth Anand, featuring actors Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The movie delves into the life of an Indian Air Force pilot, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, and his journey to protect his nation and loved ones. The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky, fighting for the country. It also marked Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration. The film was released on January 25, 2024.

Details on 'KING'

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand's next directorial is set to hit theatres in December 2026. Featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the film's teaser was recently unveiled, offering fans fresh visuals of SRK in a bold, intense new avatar.

The film's title was revealed on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Sporting silver hair, sharp expressions, and a brooding aura, the actor embodied a ruthless and enigmatic persona. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, 'KING' will be released on December 24, 2026. (ANI)