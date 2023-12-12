Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets emotional when Vicky tells her 'Khanzaadi cooks better than you'

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: TV star Ankita Lokhande fans get upset and angry as Vicky Jain tells her 'Khanzaadi Cooks Better'. This left Ankita in tears and her fans disappointed.

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets emotional when Vicky tells her 'Khanzaadi Cooks Better' than you' RBA
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

    Fans of Ankita Lokhande are once again disgusted and outraged by how her husband, Vicky Jain, treats her. Vicky was seen telling Ankita in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17 that Khanzaadi prepares better food than her. Ankita was in tears, and her admirers were devastated.

    Vicky Jain to Ankita Lokhande: 'Khanzaadi Cooks Better'
    It all began in the kitchen, when Ankita was preparing breakfast when she received some orders from Khanzaadi. Vicky intervened and informed the rapper, “Tum hi bana lo (you make).” Ankita also replied saying she can cook good food too. This lead to a verbal spat between the couple in which Vicky told his wife, “Khanzaadi cooks better than you.” This left Ankita upset and she got teary-eyed.

    Ankita Lokhande Fans Disappointed With Vicky Jain
    Vicky Jain’s attitude towards his wife, Ankita has disa,ppointed netizens. “Biwi se baat karne ki na tameez hai na respect hai,” one of the users wrote. Another person called Vicky Jain a “bad husband”. One of the users also lashed out at the makers and said, “Daily Soap bana kar rakh diya hai itne bade reality show ko. Its true some creative heads can destroy any big show legacy.” 

    Check out some of the reactions here:

    Ankita was moved to tears when she heard this. Vicky had already been accused of mistreating his wife Ankita in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Salman Khan previously chastised Vicky in a Weekend Ka Vaar episode for allegedly dictating his wife's decisions on the show.

    Sana Khan Raees was forced to leave her home in the most recent Weekend ka Vaar show after receiving the fewest votes from the audience. Following her departure, the programme added a new wildcard. Aoora, a K-pop artist, joined as a new contender. On the other hand, Ankita has been in the news since joining the Big Brother house.

    Even in last weekend's ka Vaar, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Bigg Boss presenter Salman Khan said that Ankita Lokhande runs the BB house. Furthermore, Salman Khan will provide a reality check to competitors who believe they are the dark horse but are dumb. Khan can be heard thanking Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Isha Malviya for their efforts to the performance in a viral video. 

    In the video, he claims these three ladies manage the home while the others are ignorant. Khan also singled out Isha Malviya and praised her for tackling her difficulties with maturity and compassion.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
