Shubman Gill aces ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ hook step of Hrithik Roshan, enjoys fanboy moment saying he 'likes him'

Hrithik Roshan, for decades, has inspired actors who look up to him for his inimitable style, superlative acting prowess and benchmark dance performances. Now, he has another fanboy added to his list, thanks to cricketer Shubman Gill.

The superstar now finds a fan in cricketer Shubman Gill, who is quite the young heartthrob. The 23-year-old cricketer now makes his inroads in films and was announced as the voice of the Indian Spider-Man as part of the Spider-Verse. He unveiled the Hindi and Punjabi trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" on Thursday, which features Pavitr Prabhakar, the first Indian Spider-Man.

One of the moderators at the event asked Shubman to choose his favourite actor. The Indian batter promptly responded, "Hrithik Roshan," without pausing. Even his performance in "Dhoom 2" received accolades.

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns netizens with bold and bizarre cut-out attire (PICTURES)

Revealed Shubman Gill, “I really like Hrithik Roshan a lot. I can’t really dance as well as Hrithik, but I’ve watched his films and love Koi Mil Gaya.” As a tribute to Hrithik Roshan, Shubman Gill even emulated the cult ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ hook step from the superstar’s blockbuster ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ as the crowd cheered on.

ALSO READ: Why did Kareena Kapoor Khan quit iconic film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'? Know details

Fans' reaction: “Woaah..he dances well,” a social media user commented. “Hahahhaa… Hrithik will be impressed,” another one wrote.In the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the upcoming Sony Pictures animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Shubman provided the voice of Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar.