Shubhangi Atre details a challenging experience from the 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' movie shoot, where she had to drive an old Ambassador car with faulty brakes on the mountain roads of Mussoorie, calling it a memorable part of the film.

Ahead of the theatrical release of 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run' on Friday, actor Shubhangi Atre has opened up about one of the most challenging and memorable experiences from the film- driving an ageing Ambassador car through the winding mountain roads of Mussoorie. The upcoming film marks the official big-screen expansion of the hugely popular television sitcom 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain', bringing the residents of the fictional Modern Colony to cinemas across India. While the franchise is best known for its situational comedy and sharp one-liners, Atre's behind-the-scenes account highlights the show's humour to a cinematic scale.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Challenging Drive in Mussoorie

Recalling the shoot, Atre said the yellow Ambassador car she was required to drive was "very old" and not ideal for the hill terrain.

"The condition of the car was... interesting. It was a very old Ambassador and it didn't have proper brakes," Atre disclosed while speaking to ANI. She added, "I had to drive that car on the mountains of Mussoorie. As soon as I landed in Dehradun, the Assistant Directors (ADS) team asked me if I knew how to drive. When they pointed to the Ambassador, I was skeptical, but we made it work."

To ensure safety during the shoot, the production team conducted several practice rounds around their hotel premises until the crew was confident in Atre's ability to manage the vintage vehicle.

About 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run'

Directed by Shashank Bali, the film takes the beloved rivalry between Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) and Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) to a larger scale. The plot follows the duo as they embark on a trip with each other's wives, only to be intercepted by two brothers, Shanti and Kranti, who attempt to marry Anita and Angoori.

The film serves as the official cinematic expansion of the sitcom, featuring the original core cast, including Vidisha Srivastava as Anita Bhabhi. Adding to the star power are special appearances by Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, and Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua). (ANI)