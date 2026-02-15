Music composer Palaash Muchhal will direct an untitled thriller starring Shreyas Talpade and Daisy Shah. The Mumbai-set film was announced on Maha Shivratri by Taran Adarsh and is expected to begin filming soon.

Palaash Muchhal Announces New Thriller with Shreyas Talpade, Daisy Shah

Music composer Palaash Muchhal is gearing up for his next directorial project, starring Shreyas Talpade and Daisy Shah. However, the title of the film is not revealed The announcement was made by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Sharing the update, he revealed that Daisy will star opposite Shreyas in the Mumbai-set thriller, which is expected to go on floors soon. Taking to his Instagram handle, Taran wrote, "DAISY SHAH JOINS SHREYAS TALPADE IN PALASH MUCHHAL'S NEXT FILM... On the auspicious occasion of #MahaShivratri, director #PalaashMuchhal has signed #DaisyShah as the female lead opposite #ShreyasTalpade for his upcoming, as-yet-untitled thriller. Set against the backdrop of #Mumbai, the filming is expected to commence shortly." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

The film, set against the backdrop of Mumbai, will reportedly feature Shreyas in the role of a common man. However, details regarding the storyline, supporting cast and release date have been kept under wraps.

The project marks Palaash Muchhal's next directorial venture after 'Ardh', starring Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik, and 'Kaam Chalu Hai', which featured Rajpal Yadav, Giaa Manek and Kurangi Nagraj.

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana Call Off Wedding

Meanwhile, Palaash Muchhal and India cricketer Smriti Mandhana were set to tie the knot on November 23, 2025, after dating for several years. However, the wedding was later called off, confirmed by Mandhana in her social media post.

"Over the past few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that wa,y but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace," Mandhana's post read. (ANI)