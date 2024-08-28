Shraddha Kapoor to buy Hrithik Roshan's sea-facing apartment? Read details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha Kapoor will become Akshay Kumar's new neighbour if she moves into Hrithik Roshan's existing sea-facing flat in Juhu.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 9:27 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    Shraddha Kapoor is receiving a lot of love for her role in 'Stree 2', which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. But it's not just her business life that's making headlines; rumours suggest she's set to renovate her personal space as well. According to the Hindustan Times, Shraddha will become Akshay Kumar's new neighbour, moving into Hrithik Roshan's existing sea-facing flat in Juhu. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar, who appeared in 'Stree 2', lives in a magnificent duplex apartment in the same building where Shraddha is rumored to be moving, with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and their children.

    Was Varun Dhawan to buy Hrithik Roshan's house?

    Initially, there was speculation that Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal, and their daughter might move into Hrithik's residence, but those plans did not materialise. 

    Also read: Natasa Stankovic-Aly Goni broke up because actress did not want to live with family? Break up reason REVEALED!

    Varun Dhawan's cameo in 'Stree 2'

    Varun also made a cameo appearance in 'Stree 2' as Bhaskar Sharma from Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Supernatural Universe film 'Bhediya', which was released in 2022. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar starred in 'Stree 2' as a psychiatric patient in Bhopal. He has the key to defeating Sarkata, the film's villain. His character informs Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi that he descended from the terrible monster. 

    'Stree 2'

    Maddock Films produced 'Stree 2', which has become an all-time blockbuster due to its tremendous box office performance. After having the highest second weekend of all time, the picture proceeded to perform very well on its third Monday, aided by the partial Janmashtami holiday.

    'Stree 2' box office collection

    According to Sacnilk, horror-comedy Stree 2 grossed Rs 17 crore on its 12th day in theaters. This boosts the film's total earnings to Rs 401.55 crore, putting it closer to the Rs 450 crore mark. According to the statistics, the film's second Monday (August 26) recorded a 29.02% occupancy in Hindi theaters. At the global box office, Stree 2 earned Rs 589 crore.

