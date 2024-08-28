Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Natasa Stankovic-Aly Goni broke up because actress did not want to live with family? Break up reason REVEALED!

    Television actor Aly Goni and actress Natasa Stankovic had dated and even featured together on the reality couple dance show Nach Baliye.

    Natasa Stankovic-Aly Goni broke up because actress did not want to live with family? Break up reason REVEALED!
    It is no secret that television actor Aly Goni and actress Natasa Stankovic had dated and even featured together on the reality dance couple show Nach Baliye's ninth season, however, their relationship ended shortly after the show finished. While no one knows why they parted ways, Aly has finally thrown a significant hint. Aly Goni recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's show, where he discussed his previous relationship. Although the actor did not name Natasa, he did reveal that they split up because she did not want to live with his family. Aly said, "My last relationship was a serious one and we broke up because she told me we were going to live separate from family after marriage and I did not agree to it."

    Aly Goni, who is now appearing in Laughter Chefs, also stated that he is a family man who does not wish to live alone and shall be with his family wherever he goes and cannot disconnect from them whatever comes what may.

    Also read: 'The Delhi Files': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri to cast Anupam Kher for next? Read on

    Personal front

    While Aly Goni is currently romantically involved with Jasmin Bhasin, Natasa Stankovic recently split from her cricketer husband Hardik Pandya. The couple, who married in May 2020 and repeated their vows according to Hindu and Christian traditions in February 2023, announced their split in July 2024. They released a joint statement saying it was a "tough decision" for both of them and that they will continue to co-parent their son, Agastya. Natasa relocated to her hometown of Serbia with her 4-year-old son Agastya after their split. On the other side, Hardik is said to be dating singer Jasmin Walia.

