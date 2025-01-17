Shraddha Kapoor shares cute photos with her rumored boyfriend Rahul Moody; twins in matching outfits | PHOTOS

Shraddha Kapoor has sparked buzz with a viral photo alongside rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody, as fans speculate about their relationship. While enjoying personal time, Shraddha is gearing up for exciting projects like Nagin and celebrating the success of Stree 2, her blockbuster sequel

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 8:54 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 8:54 AM IST

Shraddha Kapoor has recently made headlines after a photo with her rumored boyfriend, Rahul Mody, went viral. Although the couple has not officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent appearances together often spark speculation. In the latest viral photo, Shraddha and Rahul can be seen twinning in matching outfits, which was shared by Shraddha on her Instagram Stories with a heart emoji. While she has not directly addressed the rumors, her comments in an earlier interview hinted at a meaningful relationship. She mentioned that she enjoys spending quality time with her partner, engaging in activities like watching movies, dining out, or traveling, and even cherishing moments of simply being together.

The dating rumors between Shraddha and Rahul started gaining traction in early 2024 after they were seen together at various events. Shraddha further fueled speculation when she attended a friend’s wedding with Rahul. Rahul Mody, a screenwriter and assistant director, was associated with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a film starring Shraddha alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

ALSO READ: 'Give us space to heal...' Kareena Kapoor issues first statement after attack on Saif Ali Khan

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen in the blockbuster sequel Stree 2, a follow-up to her 2018 horror-comedy hit with Rajkummar Rao. While her fans await updates on her next project, it appears that Shraddha is currently enjoying some personal downtime. Meanwhile, filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi recently confirmed that the script for Nagin is ready and that the film is set to begin production soon. According to Nikhil, Shraddha was his first and only choice for the role of a shape-shifting serpent. He noted that she was enthusiastic about the project from the start and expressed her excitement to begin shooting.

In 2020, Shraddha had shared her enthusiasm for portraying a Naagin on social media, expressing how much she admired and idolized Sridevi’s iconic roles in Nagina and Nigahen. She mentioned that playing a character rooted in Indian traditional folklore had always been a dream of hers.

