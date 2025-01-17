'Give us space to heal...' Kareena Kapoor issues first statement after attack on Saif Ali Khan

Following the shocking attack on Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor shared an emotional statement on Instagram, requesting fans and the media to respect the family’s privacy.

In a shocking incident early Thursday, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked and stabbed multiple times by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in Bandra. The attack, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. at his residence in the Satguru Sharan building, has raised serious concerns about security and the motives behind the assault. Khan, 54, underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital and is reported to be "out of danger," according to doctors.

His wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, shared an official update with fans and well-wishers on Instagram, addressing the situation. The actress issued a heartfelt note urging fans and the media to avoid speculation and respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. She emphasized that the excessive circulation of information has created a potential "risk to the safety" of her loved ones.

In her statement, she wrote, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage."

Kareena added, “While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.”

According to police investigations, the attacker gained access to the actor's 12th-floor apartment in the Satguru Sharan building with the intent to commit burglary. Officials suspect the intruder may have sneaked in earlier that night. Sources revealed that after breaking into the house, the assailant demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore.

