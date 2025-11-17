After 50 years, ‘Sholay’ returns as ‘Sholay: The Final Cut’ on December 12, 2025, restored in 4K, featuring the original climax censored in 1975, releasing across 1,500 screens nationwide.

Good news for fans of superstars Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan! Their iconic blockbuster Sholay, released 50 years ago, is returning to theaters, but this time with a historic twist. The legendary 1975 classic has been retitled ‘Sholay: The Final Cut’ and fully restored in 4K, promising audiences a brand-new cinematic experience. The film will release across 1500 screens in India, giving fans a chance to relive its magic on the big screen.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Big Twist After 50 Years

The biggest surprise in this re-release is the restoration of Sholay’s original climax, which was removed by the censor board during the Emergency period in 1975. Back then, the Central Board of Film Certification found the ending too violent and instructed director Ramesh Sippy to change it. Only after re-shooting a new, less-violent climax was the film cleared for release.

Now, after five decades, audiences will finally get to see the ending that Ramesh Sippy had originally intended.

What Was the Real Climax of ‘Sholay’?

Until now, viewers have seen Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) defeat Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan), injure him with his spiked shoes, and hand him over to the police.

But in the original climax, which has never been shown in theaters, Thakur kills Gabbar Singh in an intense and violent showdown. This darker, more dramatic ending is considered truer to the film’s emotional arc and will be showcased for the first time in this 2025 re-release.

When Will ‘Sholay: The Final Cut’ Release?

The re-release has officially been scheduled for December 12, 2025. The makers announced the news on social media, writing:

“The wait is over. ‘Sholay: The Final Cut’ has been restored in 4K by the Film Heritage Foundation, and for the first time, its original ending will be seen. The film will release on 1500 screens across India on December 12, 2025.”

Scroll to load tweet…