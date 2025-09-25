A 4K-restored version of Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay, featuring its original ending, will premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Sydney, marking 50 years of the iconic film and celebrating Indian cinema.

A newly-restored version of Ramesh Sippy's 'Sholay' will premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Sydney (IFFS), presented by the team behind the globally recognised Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

The festival will host 'Sholay' as its centrepiece film during its run from October 9 to 11, set to celebrate Indian cinema across three vibrant days.

Dubbed as one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema history, 'Sholay' has been meticulously restored in 4K by the Film Heritage Foundation in collaboration with Sippy Films, the organisers shared, as per the press release.

The process, years in the making, involved locating a rare colour reversal print in London and recovering original camera negatives and long-lost deleted scenes from a warehouse in Mumbai. The result is a visual and audio revival of extraordinary quality, returning the film to its original 70mm glory. Most significantly, the restored film features the original ending envisioned by director Ramesh Sippy, in which Thakur avenges his family by killing Gabbar Singh.

The upcoming screening in Sydney is taking place days after the restored version had its world premiere earlier this month at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Speaking on the same, Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange expressed her excitement and added, "Sholay is more than a film--it is woven into the fabric of Indian storytelling, memory and myth. To bring back its original ending, after all these years, is to restore not just a different final scene, but the full vision of its creator. As we mark 50 years of Sholay, we honour the courage of cinema to challenge, to endure, and to be reborn in its truest form. We are thrilled that Sydney audiences will now see the film as it was always meant to be seen."

Besides 'Sholay' screening, the festival will present a carefully curated selection of over 15 films spanning languages, genres and formats, alongside filmmaker conversations, retrospectives and panels celebrating the legacy and future of Indian cinema.

The Indian Film Festival of Sydney continues its mission of bridging cultures through storytelling, honouring the past while championing contemporary voices. (ANI)