Sholay actor Mushtaq Merchant passes away, all details inside

In a piece of sad news, veteran actor and comedian Mushtaq Merchant who was known to do popular Bollywood films, are no more. Read to know about the same right here.

In a piece of sad news, veteran actor and comedian Mushtaq Merchant who was known to be one of the most talented stars, passed away. The actor was 67 when he expired. He was known for his roles in movies like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta and breathed his last today on December 27, 2021. It was at Holy Family Hospital where his demise had happened.

A close friend of Mushtaq named Hanif Zaveri told ABP News that the cause of Mushtaq's death was his high blood pressure and diabetes. He was suffering from diabetes for the last 10-12 years. Due to deteriorating health, he was admitted to the hospital in the morning. He passed away a few hours later.

He further said that about 16-17 years ago, he was disillusioned with the world of acting, and his inclination towards the Sufi Dargah of Ajmer had increased a lot. In such a situation, he had completely engaged himself in mahajbi activities and used to travel from Ajmer to Mumbai.

Talking about Mushtaq's work-life Hanif said that Jawaani Deewani was Mushtaq Merchant's first film as an actor. Known for playing roles as a character actor, Mushtaq Merchant the worked in more than 150 films in his career, including Haath Ki Safai, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Khoon Bhari Maang, Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi, Saga and many others.

The actor has left behind his wife and two children. Ishtiaq Merchant who is the late actor of the brother, told ABP News that the actor would be laid top rest at Bada Qabrastan in Marine Lines, Mumbai.

Also read: Dharmendra wanted to play Thakur but chose Veeru in 1975 blockbuster Sholay for this reason

To talk about the actor, he had started his debut movie with his movie Jawaani Diwani. It is said that the star had turned Sufi because he was very passionate about acting since a lid and was in a drama named Hajamat.

Also read: Getting Gabbar: How a famous actor's rejection resulted in Amjad Khan becoming Indian cinema's biggest villain

