SHOCKING: KGF 3 without Yash? Here's what head of Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur has to say

In an interview with the news organisation, head of Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur stated that KGF 3 might be released in 2025 because director Prashanth Neel is now working on Salaar. He also said that Yash might not be there in KGF 3.

Kannada actor Yash rose to prominence after playing Rocky Bhai in the KGF films. The Kannada cinema industry, which had been living in the shadows of the Tamil and Telugu industries, eventually broke free and attained its pinnacle with KGF: Chapter 1.

KGF followed it: Chapter 2, and both films established new standards for Kannada cinema. The films were also a breakthrough for director Prashanth Neel, who landed a major picture like Prabhas' Salaar after KGF: Chapter 2.

At the moment, supporters are wondering, "When will KGF3 be made?" If you've seen KGF: Chapter 2, you'll know that director Prashanth Neel extensively teases a sequel at the film's close. However, the most recent announcement given by the film's producer will disappoint Yash fans. In a recent interview, Vijay Kiragandur, the head of Hombale Films, stated that Yash might not appear in KGF 3.

Also Read: When are Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

In an interview with the media, he stated that KGF3 might be released in 2025 because director Prashanth Neel is working on Salaar. He also stated that the sequel would have a new starring male in place of Yash. He claims that, just as many actors have portrayed the principal role of James Bond throughout the years, the same may be done here.

Also Read: 'Meri dp itni dhaasu, Chitra meri saasu': Style icon Urfi Javed takes sly dig at BJP leader

This comment makes it unclear if KGF 3 will include a new lead character. According to the plot of the films, a new character makes sense because Yash's character was killed at the end of KGF 2. Nonetheless, it will be a huge disappointment for Yash fans.