Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING: KGF 3 without Yash? Here's what head of Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur has to say

    In an interview with the news organisation, head of Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur stated that KGF 3 might be released in 2025 because director Prashanth Neel is now working on Salaar. He also said that Yash might not be there in KGF 3.
     

    SHOCKING KGF 3 without Yash? Here's what head of Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur has to say RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    Kannada actor Yash rose to prominence after playing Rocky Bhai in the KGF films. The Kannada cinema industry, which had been living in the shadows of the Tamil and Telugu industries, eventually broke free and attained its pinnacle with KGF: Chapter 1. 

    KGF followed it: Chapter 2, and both films established new standards for Kannada cinema. The films were also a breakthrough for director Prashanth Neel, who landed a major picture like Prabhas' Salaar after KGF: Chapter 2.

    At the moment, supporters are wondering, "When will KGF3 be made?" If you've seen KGF: Chapter 2, you'll know that director Prashanth Neel extensively teases a sequel at the film's close. However, the most recent announcement given by the film's producer will disappoint Yash fans. In a recent interview, Vijay Kiragandur, the head of Hombale Films, stated that Yash might not appear in KGF 3.

    Also Read: When are Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

    In an interview with the media, he stated that KGF3 might be released in 2025 because director Prashanth Neel is working on Salaar. He also stated that the sequel would have a new starring male in place of Yash. He claims that, just as many actors have portrayed the principal role of James Bond throughout the years, the same may be done here.

    Also Read: 'Meri dp itni dhaasu, Chitra meri saasu': Style icon Urfi Javed takes sly dig at BJP leader

    This comment makes it unclear if KGF 3 will include a new lead character. According to the plot of the films, a new character makes sense because Yash's character was killed at the end of KGF 2. Nonetheless, it will be a huge disappointment for Yash fans.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan trailer is out now, fans hail, 'Faadu trailer hai' vma

    Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan trailer is out now, fans hail, 'Faadu trailer hai'

    Kashmir Files in Oscars 2023 shortlist; Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Anupam Kher for Best Actor

    Kashmir Files in Oscars 2023 shortlist; Pallavi Joshi, Mithun, Darshan Kumaar, Anupam Kher for Best Actor

    Pathaan Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay unveil trailers in Telugu, Tamil respectively; here's what they said RBA

    Pathaan: Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay unveil trailers in Telugu, Tamil respectively; here's what they said

    'Pathaan' new trailer gives out 'Mission Impossible' vibes; fans can't wait for SRK-John Abraham thriller vma

    'Pathaan' new trailer gives out 'Mission Impossible' vibes; fans can't wait for SRK-John Abraham thriller

    Pathaan trailer OUT: Kamaal R Khan aka KRK claims director Siddharth Anand to 'copy big scenes of foreign films' RBA

    Pathaan trailer OUT: Kamaal R Khan aka KRK claims director Siddharth Anand to 'copy big scenes of foreign film

    Recent Stories

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Ready to go at the Grand Slam - Dominic Thiem after overcoming injury anguish-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: 'Ready to go at the Grand Slam' - Dominic Thiem after overcoming injury anguish

    football Gareth Bale retires: Iconic bicycle kick to stellar free-kicks - 10 unforgettable goals by Real Madrid legend snt

    Gareth Bale retires: Iconic bicycle kick to stellar free-kicks - 10 unforgettable goals by Real Madrid legend

    Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan trailer is out now, fans hail, 'Faadu trailer hai' vma

    Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan trailer is out now, fans hail, 'Faadu trailer hai'

    Kashmir Files in Oscars 2023 shortlist; Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Anupam Kher for Best Actor

    Kashmir Files in Oscars 2023 shortlist; Pallavi Joshi, Mithun, Darshan Kumaar, Anupam Kher for Best Actor

    Auto Expo 2023 New Kia Sonet facelift likely to debut soon Here is what we know gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: New Kia Sonet facelift likely to debut soon; Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Video Icon
    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon