    When are Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    As Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 49th birthday today (JAN 10), we bring you some exciting news about the Fighter actor dating actress Saba Azad

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Today is Hrithik Roshan's 49th birthday, and the Vikram Vedha star is personally and professionally in the best period of his life.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While he is doing phenomenally well professionally and is about to begin filming for his next feature, Fighter with Deepika Padukone, there is a rumour that Bollywood's Greek God is preparing to marry his ladylove Saba Azad this year. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Yes. Hrithik is preparing to take the leap once more, and his family is overjoyed since Saba is the ideal match for him.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are certain that they will spend the rest of their lives together. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to a source, Hrithik and Saba are in a terrific place and have gone a long way together, where both families have warmly and embraced their love, along with Hrithik's children.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    They are also claimed to be particularly fond of Saba and to refer to her as their cool pal. And we saw it for ourselves when Hrithik went on vacation with his sons and Saba.

     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hrithik Roshan will celebrate his birthday with his family, and Saba will play an important role. We wish the happiest birthday to Bollywood's handsome hunk.

