    SHOCKING! Gunshots fired outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartments; WATCH

    Security has been tightened after gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence. Police and forensic teams are on the spot. Khan's residence, Galaxy apartments, where 2 unidentified men opened fire this morning

    SHOCKING Gunshots fired outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartments THIS morning (Video) RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

    Two unidentified individuals opened fire outside the home of actor Salman Khan in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood about 4.55 am. on Sunday, according to police. According to authorities, three bullets were fired. Soon after, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrived to conduct an inquiry. Images from outside Salman's house, when two unidentified individuals opened fire in the morning, have been circulated online.

    Mumbai Police has begun investigating the incident and is attempting to locate the guy who fired the rounds. "Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation," Mumbai police was quoted as saying by ANI. 

    “The security has been beefed up outside the actor's residence at Galaxy apartments, and a forensic team is also at the spot. We are checking the CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding locality to identify the accused,” the police added. 

    Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) stated that Mr Khan was among the top ten targets that incarcerated criminal Lawrence Bishnoi intended to assassinate, citing the actor's infamous 1998 black buck hunting incident, which the gangster claimed angered the Bishnoi community. 

    Bishnoi said that his henchman, Sampat Nehra, had surveilled Mr Khan's Bandra apartment, laying the groundwork for a possible hit. However, Haryana Police's Special Task Force apprehended Nehra. 

    Following another threat call on April 11, last year, Mumbai Police elevated Mr Khan's security status to Y+. An Indian student in the United Kingdom was given a lookout circular (LOC) after allegedly sending a threatening email to Mr Khan. 

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2024, 9:38 AM IST
