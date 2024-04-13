Sacred Games? Mirzapur? No, THIS is the most expensive Indian series

Entertainment
'Porus' is an Indian television series based on the Battle of the Hydaspes, commonly known as the Battle of Jhelum.
'Porus' was the most expensive television production, with a budget of roughly Rs. 500 crores, according to DNA.
The epic historical series had 249 episodes and aired from 2017 to 2018.
The huge war scene and visual effects are very expensive and also certain scenes from the show were shot on an island in Thailand.
Siddharth Kumar Tewary produced 'Porus', which takes place in ancient India and Greece during the reign of Alexander the Great.
The plot of 'Porus' revolved around the King of the Paurava Kingdom and Alexander, the Greek hero.