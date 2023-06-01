SHOCKING: Al Pacino wants paternity test done, says ‘have no relationship’ with Noor Alfallah

During the COVID pandemic, Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, reportedly began dating. Noor is now reportedly 8 months pregnant with the actor’s fourth child. Now, sources claim that the veteran actor demanded a paternity test done on the baby.

Al Pacino, 83, and his 29-year-old wife Noor Alfallah, are expecting their first child together. Yesterday, the Godfather star's spokesman confirmed the news to TMZ. The couple was first seen together in public in April 2022, although according to sources, they began dating during the COVID pandemic.

However, according to the most recent news report, Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah are no longer together. Furthermore, reports allege that the veteran actor wanted a paternity test on the baby.

Al Pacino was unaware of Noor Alfallah's pregnancy until 3 months passed

According to Showbiz411, Noor met Al Pacino during the epidemic and made friends with the actor's 22-year-old daughter Olivia. Noor was everywhere Olivia was. According to a source, Al Pacino believed his and Noor's romance was 'finished' long ago. Furthermore, Noor allegedly did not inform him of her pregnancy until she was 11 weeks along.

"She knew Al didn't want to have more kids, and they have no relationship, it's a mess," an insider reportedly added. "Lawyers on this have been working on it for months."

Al Pacino wants a paternity test:

The star was reportedly 'so shocked' to learn of Noor Alfallah's pregnancy that he requested a paternity test (pre-natal DNA test) on the baby. Furthermore, the insider stated that Noor Alfallah informed Pacino that she couldn't have children because of a thyroid problem. Al Pacino's children are said to be "very upset."

Noor Alfallah past relationships:

Noor was previously linked to Mick Jagger, 79, of the Rolling Stones, for a year from 2017 to 2018. After her engagement with Mick ended, she was linked to wealthy investor Nicolas Berggruen, 61.